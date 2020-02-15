Ethel Mae (Benike) Herrick, age 93, a lifetime resident of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020, at Madonna Towers in Rochester.
Ethel was born on May 2, 1926, in Rochester to Sadie and Alvin E. Benike. She graduated from Rochester high school and went on to attend the University of Minnesota. While attending the University, Ethel was introduced to Leo N. Herrick Jr. "Junie." Ethel and Leo were married on Aug. 9, 1947. Ethel and Leo had three children, Mark, Holly and Gail.
Ethel was active in the Rochester community and had a career she loved. When her children were young, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Brownie Troop Leader, PTA President, Sunday school teacher and church director. As her children grew older, Ethel pursued a career in banking, working at Olmsted County Bank and Trust and then Marquette Bank. Ethel worked in banking for over 25 years before retiring as a vice president of the bank.
After retiring from banking, Ethel remained busy. As a lifelong Rochester resident, Ethel felt the need to give back to the community she loved and began volunteering for Mayo Clinic. She thoroughly enjoyed helping visitors and answering their questions about Mayo Clinic and Rochester. In addition to volunteering for Mayo Clinic, she was a treasurer for Trinity Lutheran Church and helped at various church functions.
While Ethel loved staying busy with work and volunteering, she also liked to have fun. She enjoyed gardening, reading and playing bridge. Ethel belonged to various bridge groups through the years. Ethel loved to travel too, but she took the most delight in going on fishing trips to Canada with her family and particularly with her grandchildren. A shore lunch of fresh caught fish was one of her greatest pleasures. Ethel had a knack for either catching the most walleyes in a day or the biggest one.
Ethel is survived by her three children, Mark (Peggy) Herrick of Lake Elmo, Holly (Robert) Greiner of North Fort Myers, Fla., and Ames, Iowa, and Gail McFarlin (Duane Zincke) of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Jill (Dan) Archer of Forrest Lake, Matthew Herrick of Golden Valley, and Jon Greiner of Lacey, Wash.; and great-grandchildren, Caden and Cameron Archer of Forrest Lake. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Herrick Jr.; her parents, Alvin and Sadie Benike; and her brothers, Walter, Donald and Robert Benike.
A memorial service to celebrate Ethel's life will be held 11 a.m. May, 1 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 222 Sixth Ave. SW, Rochester. Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Madonna Towers or Rochester Public Library.