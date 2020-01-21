Ethel Ruth Adams, 82, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Jan. 19, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home following a brief battle with cancer.
Ethel Ruth Walburn was born on Sept. 16, 1937, in Faribault to Waldo and Ruth (Williams) Walburn. She graduated from Owatonna High School in 1955. On July 26, 1958, she married Mark Adams in Waseca. Prior to moving to Rochester, the couple lived in Osseo and Red Wing. Ethel worked at Rochester Post Bulletin as a librarian for 30+ years.
She and Mark had a camper in Wabasha, where they enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards and entertaining family and friends. She was a devout Methodist and was very active in her church, Homestead United Methodist Church of Rochester.
She is survived by her husband, Mark of Rochester; her children, David (Lori) of Rochester, Carmen (Bernie) Garness of Pine Island, and Donald (Lynn) of Conway, Ark.; her grandchildren, Brad (Shelly) Fieck, Kati Garness, Jena Garness, Jacob Adams, and Megan Adams; her great-grandchildren, Dayton Fieck and Tate Fieck; her brothers, Darryl and Harlan; and her sister, Beverly.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.
The Memorial Service for Ethel will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1119 11 1/2 St. SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held starting 9:30 a.m. prior to the service in the River Park Chapel.
Memorials are preferred to Homestead United Methodist Church of Rochester.
