Eugene "Bud" Victor Frey, 81, of Byron, passed away to his eternal home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Waters on Mayowood of Rochester after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Bud was born on Aug. 19, 1938, in Blooming Prairie to Victor and Edna (Thorager) Frey. He attended country grade school and attended high school at Blooming Prairie and Waseca. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years, mostly in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1964. On Sept. 27, 1969, he married Susie Simmons and the couple later divorced. To this union two daughters were born. On April 30, 1977, he married Doris Ann (Hove) Meeker in Chatfield. Bud's entire working career was with IBM Rochester. He retired in 1992. Faith was important to Bud and he was proud to be a longstanding member of the Byron United Methodist church. Bud and Doris created a farm south of Byron, where they raised sheep and enjoyed the advantages of country living. Bud loved his dogs, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, and especially attending every county fair in the area. He looked forward to the Minnesota State Fair every year. Bud was a social person who connected with many people over the years that he enjoyed running into and chatting with.
He is survived by his wife, Doris of Byron; his daughters, Becky (Jason) Robinson of Rochester, Cindy (Jeremy) Crowhurst of Texas; grandchildren, Jakob Robinson, Grace Crowhurst, Ryan Robinson, and Joy Crowhurst; and his sister, Shirley (Dennie) Darr of Rushford.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his (very dear to him) uncles, Bobby and Donald Frey.
Bud's family is planning a private family visitation. Later, there will be a Memorial Service in his name when we can all gather at Byron United Methodist Church. Burial will be near his childhood home, at the Union Cemetery of Blooming Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Byron United Methodist Church or donor's choice.
