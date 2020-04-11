Eugene Hawkenson, 91, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Deer Crest. He was born Dec. 26, 1928, to Leonard and Evelyn (Hall) Hawkenson in Red Wing. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1945. He met his wife, Marlene Elander, when a pretty girl passed him on the street. It was love at first sight and the couple was married in 1947. Together they raised four children. Gene worked for the Pioneer Press as a circulation manager for many years before retiring at age 50 in 1978. They made their home in Welch until 2012 when they move to The Villa at Hi-Park. Marlene passed away in 2016 and Gene and his son, Jim, moved to Deer Crest. Gene was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he was a past church council president. He was also a member of the Elks BPOE 845. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Together he and Marlene enjoyed playing cards with friends, especially bridge, and they loved to dance.
He is survived by his children, Bonnie (Tom) Koester of Red Wing, Kathie (Mike) Buck of Topak, Ariz., Jeff (Pam) Hawkenson of Red Wing and Jim Hawkenson of Red Wing; six grandchildren, Tami (Charley) Bryant of Red Wing, Michele (Chris) Tollefson of Rosemount, Jason (Shawna) Stinson of Minneapolis, Joshua Stinson of Washington, Eric (Maggie) Hawkenson of Red Wing and Jennifer (Nick) Jacobson of Red Wing; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; his parents; and one brother, Quinten Hawkenson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updated service information in the coming weeks. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.