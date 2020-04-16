Eugene "Gene" A. Leitner, 73, of Surprise, Ariz., died Friday, April 10, 2020, at home.
Gene was born Sept. 1, 1946, in McCook, Neb., to Arthur and Margaret (Jankovits) Leitner. He was raised in Herndon, Kan., and graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School and Herndon Rural High School. He graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in mathematics. On Oct. 16, 1965, he was united in marriage to Pamela June Richards at St. Mary's Church in Herndon, Kan.
Gene worked for IBM for 31 years, starting in New York City and in Rochester, Minn. In 2000, he retired and moved to Surprise, Ariz. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, playing bocce ball, reading mysteries, computers and traveling, especially, in the family RV. He always said stop along the way since half the fun of going somewhere is getting there.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela of Surprise, Ariz.; daughter, Lori (Scott) Forstie of Rochester; son, Christopher (Kari) Leitner of Peoria, Ariz.; daughter, Tracy (Dave) Borts, Ames, Iowa; daughter, Sara (Tom) Clark, Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Marilyn (Vern) Schulte, Portland, Ore.; and 10 grandchildren, Matt Forstie, Zack Forstie, Eleanor Forstie, Derek Leitner, Chad Leitner, Emily Borts, Jack Borts, Steven Clark, Lyla Clark, and Asa Clark. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Rochester, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gene's name to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.