Eugene Stanley Hyland passed away on Feb. 10, 2020, at the age of 77.
Gene was born to Stanley and Elvina (Himle) Hyland in Burbank, Calif., on Nov. 30, 1942. His family later moved back to Hayfield. In 1960, Gene graduated from Hayfield High School. He was a lifelong member of West St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Gene served his country as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970.
In 1968, he married Susan Redfern from Kasson. For 52 years they lived contentedly in rural Hayfield. They had a daughter and three grandkids, whom he cherished. Gene drove for United Parcel Service for 30 years serving Kasson, Mantorville and the surrounding countryside.
In the early 1960s, he played a bass guitar for the Talismen, a local rock and roll band. He was also in his father's band, The Shades of Country, in the 1970s. Gene was very proud of his family and their accomplishments and enjoyed attending school and family events. In later years, he enjoyed coffee with friends, attending concerts and weekends at the cabin with family. A lifelong hunter, Gene started as a youngster, plinking for rabbits and squirrels in the neighborhood. Over the years, he hunted deer and turkey locally and enjoyed several big game hunts in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Sue; their daughter, Andrea (Vince) Reynolds; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob and Patrick Reynolds; sister, Sheila (Mike) Kyllo, and much loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Hyland.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 Second St. NW, Hayfield, and one hour before the service Friday at the church. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at West St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 70640 260th Ave., Hayfield with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Interment will be in the West St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery with military honors by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.
Blessed be his memory.
