Evelyn Marie "Evie" Cashman, 92, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Madonna Towers.
Evelyn Marie Hass was born on Sept. 11, 1927, in Austin to Henry and Agnes (Crilly) Hass. After working in Austin at a department store, she met and married Vincent Cashman on May 1, 1954, in Adams. In 1964, the couple moved to Rochester. Together, they raised seven children. Evie was a dedicated volunteer at various places in Rochester including Saint Marys Hospital Gift Shop, Assisi Heights, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and Madonna Towers. Evie loved celebrating life with her family and friends. She enjoyed crafts, playing bridge, traveling and a good party.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Cashman of St. Paul, Marjorie (Jim) Sandor of Stillwater, Betty (Byron Handeland) Cashman of Clarkfield, Neil Cashman of Highlands, N.J., Nancy (Patrick Eller) Cashman of Duluth, Ed Cashman of Naples, Fla., and Eileen (Peter) DeMarkey of Stamford, Conn.; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathleen Schneider of Adams; her sisters-in-law, Marjorie Gallagher and Billie Cashman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vince; her parents, Henry and Agnes Hass; her brother, Wayne Hass; and her sister, Sr. Lucille Hass.
The Funeral Mass for Evie will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery of Rochester.
Memorials are preferred to the Sisters of St. Francis at Assisi Heights or Center City Housing Corp. of Rochester.
