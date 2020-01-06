F. Ross Campion

Francis "Ross" Campion of Eyota passed away at the age of 96 on his farm, surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
We lovingly remember Ross as a kind, gentle man with a solid faith. He had a great love for his family, his farm, his friends, cookies, the Green Bay Packers, and all animals. His quick wit could be measured by none.
Ross was born May 21, 1923, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, to Clara and Leo Campion, and had one brother, Jim. He attended country school a quarter of a mile from the farm until the eighth grade. He then completed secondary education in Rochester in 1940. He graduated from Rochester Community College in 1942 with a degree in accounting. He was united in marriage to Margaret "Peg" Regan on Sept. 15, 1956, in Rochester.
He was an avid athlete, dubbed the "Great Lefty." He played baseball, golf, softball, bowled in two leagues a week, and held the high bowling score in Chatfield for more than 30 years until his nephew, Richie Allen, broke it. He always took time out on the farm to shoot some hoops in the annex or toss the ball around with the nephews, cousins and neighbor kids. He was especially proud that at age 86, he put 1,000 miles on his bike that he loved to ride up and down the road.
Ross' love and pride for his family and farm was unmeasurable. He was a fourth-generation farmer, with his brother, of the Campion land that remains in the family after 150 years. From the coldest winters to the heat of summers, you would hear no complaints as he ground feed, watered the hogs, and plowed the fields, carrying a tune all the way. He always had good advice and a concoction of humor he could pull out of nowhere that would leave him laughing at himself.
He was a charter member and trustee of Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim (Helen) Campion; grandson, Cal Ross Fitch; and nephew, Fran.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peg Campion of Eyota; children, Sue (Steve) Carlson of Rochester, Dan (Kim) Campion of Rochester, and Jane Campion (Fitch) (James Heitmeyer) of Eyota; grandchildren, Claire Campion of Fargo, N.D., and Noah Fitch of Eyota; nieces and nephews, Colleen (Ronnie) Allen of Chatfield, Linda (Steve) Sikkink of Rochester, and Mike (Vicky) Campion of Eyota; cousins, Jane and Mary Campion of Rochester, and Betty Campion of Lake City.
The family would like to thank Dr. Henry Schultz of Mayo Clinic for his 30-plus years of care. They are especially grateful to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their compassionate care and support so that Ross was able to stay home on the farm that he loved.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester with the Rev. Shawn Haremza officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6., in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at the Chatfield Cemetery.
