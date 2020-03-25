Faye Marie Schultz (Belongia) age 90, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, to be with her heavenly Father.
Born Sept. 22, 1929, to John and Josephine Belongia of Kenosha, Wis.
Preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Barbara Olson; great-grandchild, Kristin; husband, Donald Schultz; along with her siblings, Violet, Pearl, Deloris, Myrtle, Earl, Wilton, John, Vister and Wesley. She is survived by her children, Steven of Minneapolis, Mark of Rochester, James of Rochester, Deborah Helmer (John) of Bloomington, and Diane Hawkins of Rochester; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two great-great-granddaughters; and dear sister, Genevieve Sylvester of Green bay, Wis.
After high school, Faye married Donald Schultz. Faye spent her early years at home to raise her children.
After raising her family, she worked with Estee Lauder at Dayton's, where she was number one in sales.
She eventually ventured out to open her own salon in the Kahler Hotel. She loved taking care of her customers. Faye had a passion for fashion and was a superb seamstress and would custom design clothing for her clients. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining, golfing, bridge and bowling. Later in life, she was very involved in the Red Hat Society and creating beautiful ceramics. Her faith was always a very important part of her life. She was a member of St. Pius Church.
Faye loved her family and enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. She was an inspiration of beauty, style, sophistication, strength, creativity, kindness and spiritual devotion. Her love and wit will be sorely missed.
A very big hug and thank you to Madonna Meadows and Seasons Hospice for the love, foot rubs and back rubs, and terrific care they gave to Faye.
Thank you to Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home for serving the Schultz family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
A Catholic Mass is limited to family. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
Thank you for your blessings.