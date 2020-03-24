Fern M. Miller, 94, formerly of rural Lanesboro, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Park Lane Estates in Preston.
Fern Maurine Anderson was born on Feb. 15, 1926, in rural Rushford to Martin and Ella (Oian) Anderson. She was baptized and confirmed at Rushford Lutheran Church. Fern attended country school district 13, Bratsburg. She graduated from Rushford High School in the class of 1943. She went on to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield.
On May 3, 1952, she married William Miller in Rushford. She has been a member of 1st Lutheran Church of Highland since her marriage and has been active in the Church Circle, WELCA group, and Altar Guild. Fern was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Whalan. She enjoyed flowering in her spare time and being with her family.
Fern is survived by her daughter, Kristine (Mark) Hall of Mankato; two grandsons, Thomas and Andrew Hall; and sister, Elsie (Alden) Marburger of Spring Valley. She is preceded in death by her husband, William; daughter, Ingrid; brother, Alan; sister, Murna and her husband Robert Thoe.
A private family burial with a committal service will be held at Highland Cemetery in rural Lanesboro. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.