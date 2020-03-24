Florence (Plank) Juers, age 94, of Rochester, passed away at Cottagewood Senior Living Center on March 22, 2020.
Florence was born on Feb. 18, 1926, to Lawrence and Johanna (Gleason) Duden in Gillford Township on the family farm. She married Carl Plank on July 24, 1944, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. After, they farmed in the Lake City area. In 1957, they moved to the Mazeppa area and continued farming. Carl passed away in 1991. She later married Kenneth Juers Aug. 3, 2003, at the Lincoln Trinity Church. Ken passed away on Dec. 7, 2007. Florence moved to the Plaza in Lake City in 2018.
Florence enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, playing cards and bingo. She also loved riding horses and her cat, "Tweeter." She was a member of the Lincoln Trinity Lutheran Church.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Sheral Schleck of Kenyon; two sons, Sonny (Sandee) Plank of Frontenac, and Larry (Diane) Plank of Mazeppa; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sister, Delores Sandborn of Minneapolis, and Darlene Griffith of Marlowe, Okla. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Plank and Kenneth Juers; her parents; seven brothers, Norman, Alvin, Harley, Harry, Roy, Leslie and Elmer Plank; and three sisters, Marion Birr, Gladys Truebenbach and Janis Plank.
A Private Service will be held at Lincoln Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Oakgrove Cemetery in Eyota. Online condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.