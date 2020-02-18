Florence A. Swenson, age 82, of Grand Rapids, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Majestic Pines Senior Living.
Florence was born in 1937 to Emil and Lenora Beiswenger in Crookston. Florence graduated from Fisher High School, Moorhead State University, and later completed her master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota. Florence and Russell Swenson were united in marriage on June 8, 1958, in Fisher. Florence taught elementary education in Rochester and earned Rochester's Outstanding Teacher of the Year.
Florence was known for her deep abiding love for her grandchildren and always looked forward to their visits. She enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, and reading.
She is preceded in death by her parents, baby boy Swenson, and brothers, Edwin, Ronald, Willard, Willmar, and Gerald Beiswenger. Florence is survived by her husband, Russell; daughter, Sheryl (Ulf Tellefsen) Swenson of Drammen, Norway; son, Randall (Bev) Swenson of Coleraine; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Prayer Service will be held 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at Majestic Pines Senior Living Chapel, Grand Rapids, Minn., and a Celebration of Life will follow from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. in the gathering space on the 2nd floor at Majestic Pines Senior Living, Grand Rapids.