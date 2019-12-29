Frances M. Andrist, 79, of Stewartville, died on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, following complications of a lengthy illness with diabetes at Mayo Clinic, Rochester - Saint Marys Campus.
Frances was born April 10, 1940, in Des Moines, Iowa to Dalton "Pat" and Ellen (Mathers) Patterson. She moved with her family to Leroy, where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Leroy H.S. in 1958. She was employed in food service in a hospital in Des Moines and then was employed in food service at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester.
Frances was married on July 18, 1970, at the Evangelical Methodist Church in Rochester to William J. Andrist. Following their marriage, the couple moved to Stewartville, where they raised their children and have continued to make their home. Frances was a homemaker and was also employed at Rochester Senior Living Center and Maple Manor until her retirement. Bill was a longtime employee at Crenlo Manufacturing in Rochester. Frances enjoyed flower gardening, watching old westerns, collecting elephants and time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughter, Hope (Patrick) Brink of Garrison, S.D.; and her son, Joseph "Jay" (Nikki) of Kasson; four grandchildren, Taylor Brink, Dalton, Devan and Drake Andrist; sister, Jackie (Richard) Bakken of King George, Va.; and brother, Dalton (Beverly) Patterson of La Crescent. Frances was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Martha Lansing, Patricia Hungerholt and Dorothy Schulte.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Frances are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.