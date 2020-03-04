Frances M. Goodrich, 95, of St. Charles, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home.
Frances was born April 21, 1924, in Elba Township to Andrew and Helen (Doyle) Kieffer. She graduated from St. Charles High School and from Teachers Training as well as Winona State University. Frances taught 12 1/2 years in rural schools and 24 years at Dover-Eyota.
On June 12, 1948, she married James Goodrich at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. Jim died March 12, 1996.
Fran was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters, Friends of the Library, St. Charles Seniors, and was a life-time member of the Minnesota and National Education Associations.
After retiring from teaching, she had many fun and happy times volunteering at church, hospice, St. Charles Library, Golden Living Center and Senior Center. She enjoyed the "coffee" lunches, shopping and, especially, birthday get together with friends.
Mrs. Goodrich is survived by a son, Bruce of St. Charles; her grandchildren, Nicole of Lewiston, LeAnn (Scott) Thisius of Cannon Falls, and Michael Jr. (Sarah) of Rochester; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Allie and Lucas Thisius; a sister, Lorraine Doehling of Rollingstone; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; a son, Michael; two brothers, Cecil and Leon; two sisters, Margaret and Phyllis; a stillborn brother; two sisters-in-law, Betty and Fern; and brothers-in-law, Melvin, Gerry and Dick.
Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with the Rev. Tim Biren officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday. Please share a memory of Frances at her online guestbook and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Memorials are preferred to Home and Community Options, St. Charles Ambulance and St. Charles Fire Department. Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.