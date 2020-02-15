Frank Joseph Aunan, 78, of Zumbrota, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Zumbrota High School Auditorium with Father Randal Kasel officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel.
Frank was born on April 12, 1941, in Duluth to Norman and Mary (Kovacevich) Aunan. He graduated from Denfield High School in Duluth in 1959. He then served in the U.S. Navy from August 1959 until July 1963. Following his discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth, graduating in 1967, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. On Sept. 12, 1964, he was united in marriage to Barbara King.
For one year, he taught in Wanamingo and then from 1969 to 2000, he taught at Zumbrota Elementary School. During his teaching years, he also coached baseball and football, receiving the Minnesota Coaches Hall of Fame award. His baseball coaching career all started after being a batboy for the Duluth Dukes. He also played and managed the Zumbrota baseball town league for a number of years.
Frank was a member of Church of St. Paul in Zumbrota, Zumbrota Fire Department for over 20 years and the Zumbrota American Legion Post #183, where he held several different offices and has served as commander of Stary-Yerka VFW Post #5727 for the past 15 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara; three sons, Andrew (Angie) Aunan of St. Louis Park, Tony Aunan of Zumbrota and Joseph Aunan of Minnetonka; three grandchildren, Robert Franklin, Juan and A.J.; one sister, Karen (David) Miley of Minneapolis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John.
