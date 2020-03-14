Fred William Milbrandt Jr., 91, of Rochester, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Homestead Nursing Home of natural causes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Marie Milbrandt, who he married on June 26, 1953; one brother, Ransom Milbrandt of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one sister, Eileen Molde of Rock Dell.
He is survived by four children, Lynn (Scott) Denker of New Richmond, Wis., Mark Milbrandt of New Richmond, Wis., Lori Beilke of Austin, Texas, and Jeff (Lisa) Milbrandt of Rochester; six grandchildren, Taylor and Caleb Thiemann of Eagan, Amber (Jeff) Newman of Austin, Texas, Daniel Beilke of Austin, Texas, Eric (Cassandra) Milbrandt of Inver Grove Heights, and Michael Milbrandt (fiancée Erica Nelson) of Inver Grove Heights; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ernie Milbrandt of Northfield.
Fred enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing and trips to various casinos.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Lester Horntvedt officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Wednesday in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.