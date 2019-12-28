Fred Moore, of Rochester, passed away on Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 52. Fred Moore was a professional boxer who got his start at the 4th Street gym in the mid-90s and quickly became a local star known by the name "Fabulous Freddie Moore" winning a title belt before his retirement in 2007. Moore spent his free time mentoring young boxers, working out and spending time with his three daughters.
Moore is survived by his mother, Ethal Moore; his three daughters, Shaniqua 24, Arnella 18, and Brooklyn 6; along with his two brothers, Joseph and Avery Moore.
Fred's celebration of life will be open to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the Rochester Eagles Club. Cards and letters can be sent to P.O. Box 7345, Rochester, MN 55903.