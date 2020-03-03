The funeral service for Frieda Anderson will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2020, at Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Frieda Eileen Anderson was born on Dec. 24, 1934, to Ed and Alma Meinen in Clarksville, Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Stewartville and attended school in Stewartville. On Aug. 31, 1953, Frieda was united in marriage to Walter Anderson in Rochester. From this union, four children were born. The family made their home in Rochester, later moving to Lake City. Upon retirement, they moved to Spring Valley and later to Twin Lakes. Frieda worked as a housekeeper and a clerk before retiring. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. She enjoyed collecting dolls, raising canaries and painting ceramics. She also enjoyed reading, water aerobics and was an avid walker.
Frieda is survived by her husband of 65 years, Walter; daughters, Karen (Burt) Morlan and Marlene Anderson; sons, Robert (Brenda) Anderson and William Anderson; grandchildren, Tony (Lacey) Morlan, Leslie (Bradley) Weber, Eric (Jessica) Morlan, and Christopher Anderson; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Alma Meinen; two brothers and three sisters.