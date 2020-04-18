Gary Roger Johnston, 87, of Rochester, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Rochester.
Gary was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Austin to Al and Mildred (Brooks) Johnston. He graduated from Austin High School in 1951. He attended the Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis. Gary worked as a system analyst for IBM for 33 years before his retirement in 1991. Gary married Marivon Witt on Feb. 20, 1987.
Gary was an active member in the Hope Summit Christian Church, where he performed mission work, was an elder, and the superintendent of Sunday school for many years. Gary loved traveling to the Northshore and hunting for agates — so much so that he made this his tradition for 80 years. He also enjoyed wintering in Arizona for the past 28 years, hunting with his dog, Joker, fishing, motocross and singing.
Gary is survived by his wife, Marivon; three children, Diane Johnston, Lynn (David) Block, and Garth (Kim) Johnston; three stepchildren, Tom Witt, Sandy Nordquist, and Kevin Witt; two grandchildren, Andrew (Nicole) Block and Olivia Block; one great-grandson, Christian Block; and eight step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Craig Johnston.
Memorials are welcome to Hope Summit Christian Church of Rochester or a charity of your choice.
A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date.
Gary's family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Jaeger, Mayo Hospice, the staff at Edenbrook, church friends and family who have helped him throughout his illness.
