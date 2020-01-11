Gayle Joan Kyllo, 88, passed away Monday evening, Dec. 30, 2019, at Madonna Towers in Rochester, where she had resided for the past three years.
Gayle was the only child of Thomas and Anna (Hamilton) born on Aug. 21, 1931, in Amboy, Minn. Her mother passed away when Gayle was 1 1/2 years old and until her father married Evelyn (Urban) in 1936 was cared for by her maternal grandparents. She grew up on the family farm between Amboy and Truman along with her three siblings.
After graduating from Amboy High School in 1949, she moved to Rochester and attended Kahler School of Nursing. It was while completing the nursing program that she was introduced to her future husband, Philip, a Korean War vet who grew up on a farm outside Hayfield. They were married May 31, 1953, and made their home in Kasson, where they raised three children, Bryan, Jan and Tom.
The majority of her years of nursing were spent at the Methodist Hospital as a ward nurse as well as a private duty nurse in ICU caring for the critically ill. She also worked at Olmsted Medical Clinic and for a short period of time at the Dodge Center Nursing Home before retiring.
During their 62 years of marriage, Gayle and Phil were road warriors starting before the development of super highways, and over the years visited many national parks and cities. Prior to hanging up the keys, they had traveled to every state in the continental US, as well as Mexico and Canada. Along with traveling, Gayle enjoyed reading, music and was active in the church circle and prayer groups. The love, prayers and visits from her Zumbro Church family during her last years at Madonna Towers brought her such happiness.
Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; parents, Tom and Anna; and stepmother, Evelyn. She is survived by son, Bryan, and and his wife Genell (Mantorville); daughter, Jan Guild (Rochester); and son, Tom (Rochester); her sister, Carol Tipler (Winnebago); brother, Bill Burk, and his wife Dorothy (Mankato); sister, Bonnie Berndt (Eden Prairie); and grandchildren, Dianna (Mark) Gryniewski, Lindsey (Justin) Morlan, Adam (Elizabeth) Kyllo, and Gordon and Gabriel Guild. Gayle was blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Olan and Elise Gryniewski, Ryland Morlan, and Dominick and Elijah Kyllo. She was also thankful to have had an ongoing relationship with her husband's remaining siblings and their wives, Ralph and Wilma Kyllo, Ray and Darlene Kyllo, both of Hayfield, and their children.
A Celebration of Gayle's Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Zumbro Lutheran Church, 624 Third Ave. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Evanger Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sargeant.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kyllo family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.