Geneva Mary Ann Canton, age 93, of Kenyon, passed away on April 8, 2020, at the Kenyon Sunset Home surrounded by her family.
Geneva Mary Ann Jacobs was born on Aug. 16, 1926, in Mandt Township in Chippewa County, the daughter of Leonard and Frances (Molden) Jacobs. She graduated from Montevideo High School in 1945. On June 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Lyle V. Canton at Watson Lutheran Church in Watson. They loved traveling to Colorado to visit family and Branson, Mo., to watch shows especially, Daniel O'Donnell. Geneva was a big country music fan. Geneva worked at Bergh Pharmacy for 34 years as a clerk, where she truly enjoyed her co-workers and many customers.
Geneva was proud of her sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved to share with her friends how they were doing. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and was always keeping stats on her programs. Geneva was a huge Minnesota Twins fan and enjoyed watching them on TV and attending them live. She was a terrific cook and baker and enjoyed cooking for her family on holidays and special occasions. She loved to bargain shop for clothes and had a unique wristwatch and earrings for every occasion. Geneva was well known for sending greeting, congratulations and sympathy cards to relatives and community members.
Geneva was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Kenyon and the Kenyon VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her loving husband, Lyle Canton of Kenyon; sons, Greg Canton of Kenyon, Dan (Linda) Canton of Waukon, Iowa, and Rick (Linda) Canton of Pine Island; grandchildren, Nathan (Anna) Canton of North Liberty, Iowa, Mary Canton of Corvallis, Ore., Andrew Canton of Minneapolis, Nick (Jennah) Vold of Fountain, Laura (Griffin) Leitch of Willmar and Whitney Canton (fiancé Alex Christianson) of Minnetonka; great-grandchildren, Bryson, Bridget, Briggs, Brokk and Brita Canton, Landon and Cohen Vold and Camden Leitch; brother, Charles (Marilyn) Jacobs of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.
Geneva was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte (Vern) Gilsrud and Charlene (Vern) Indermuhle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the Kenyon VFW Auxiliary. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.michaelsonfuneral.com.