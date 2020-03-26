George Herbert Hermann, 94, of Rochester, went to be with his Lord on March 22, 2020.
He was born in Zumbro Falls, north of Rochester, on Nov. 24, 1925, to Henry and Mina Hermann and grew up on the home farm. He attended school there at the Little Red Schoolhouse, and continued his education at Rochester High School.
On July 10, 1948, he married LaVonne Subra at South Troy Church, near Zumbro Falls. Most of his life, he farmed in that area where he and his wife raised five children. Upon retirement, they then moved to Oronoco in 1990, Rochester in 1992, finally residing in 2012 at Samaritan Bethany Arbor Terrace. They joyfully celebrated their 70th anniversary on July 10, 2018.
George was active in Wabasha County Farm Bureau as county president and other offices. He and LaVonne were awarded Honorary Life Membership by the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation in 2013. He was on the board of directors for Plainview Farmers Insurance as well as the Hammond Security State Bank. He worked for Rucker Chemical, Oronoco, and the Salvation Army Adult Day Care Center in Rochester. George, LaVonne, and the South Troy Church hosted, for many years, the annual 4th of July picnic celebration in rural Mazeppa. He was loved for his many jokes and great sense of humor.
Along with farming, music defined George's life. He was a member of the Rochester Male chorus for 50 years. He enjoyed many years as choir and music director at South Troy Church. Even before his marriage, he formed the Kingsmen Quartet with three of his friends. They enjoyed singing on Red Wing radio, and then locally for over 60 years. He and LaVonne were also members of the Young at Heart Singers in Rochester.
George is survived by their children, Don (Judy), Dave (Theresa), Ranetta Lang, Retha (Mark) Engle and Rhonda (Mark) Krolak; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne; parents, Henry and Mina Hermann; and siblings, William, Harold and Lois Sollie.
George and his family are grateful for the great medical care he received. They thank Dr. Thomas Randall, Dr. Nathan Jacobsen, Mayo Clinic, Mayo Hospice and Samaritan Bethany staff for their medical expertise.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be at a later date at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester. His body, in accordance with his wishes, was donated to the Mayo Clinic research program.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Home, Plainview Chapel. The guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.