Gerald A. Gronert 1933-2020
Gerald A. Gronert was born in 1933 in Chicago to Esther (Krueger) and Fred, and grew up there with older sister, Phyllis, older brother, Don, and younger brother, Dick. He passed away in Eugene, Ore., on Feb. 7, 2020.
Gerald attended the University of Illinois and completed pre-med at the then-Navy Pier Chicago campus. During medical school in Chicago in 1957, he met and married Cook County nursing student Patricia Sparlin, from Montana. After training in St. Louis and Los Angeles, he practiced medicine in Denver, before joining the Mayo Clinic neuroanesthesia staff in 1966. He was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1967 and served at the U.S. Army Burn unit in San Antonio, where he began his academic research. After his stint in the Army, he returned to Mayo, where he and Patricia enjoyed raising their children on a small horse farm in the nearby town of Pine Island, where he served on the local school board.
In 1970, Dr. Gronert focused his research on Malignant Hyperthermia, a severe and potentially fatal reaction to anesthesia. MH is now the focus of the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS). He regularly worked the MH hotline, initiated test sites, and mentored numerous MH investigators. In 1986, he joined the University of California at Davis. He retired after 13 years at Davis as emeritus professor and moved to Albuquerque, N.M. When his wife died in 2012, he moved to Eugene, Ore., to be closer to family.
Dr. Gronert has written, "There was much to be grateful for in my professional life: probes of questions, research, travel." He is remembered by colleagues as an excellent doctor, role model, and honorable mentor who freely gave his encouragement and guidance in his patient, persistent, respectful manner.
He is survived by his younger brother, Richard and wife Elaine; his children, Brian, Nancy, Gail and Mary; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He loved his family, his profession, and his classical guitar. His wish was to be cremated and laid to rest near his wife in Miles City, Mont. In Memoriam, please send donations to the MHAUS fund.