Gerald Curtis Dormady, age 77, of Rochester, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2020, at Methodist Hospital. He was born on April 29, 1942, in Rochester to Herbert and Jeanette (Schneberger) Dormady.
Jerry graduated from John Marshall High School in 1961. On Feb. 12, 1966, he married Patricia Ann Ruesink. They later went their separate ways.
In 1964, Jerry joined the Air Force, serving for nearly 22 years. He was stationed across the world during his time in the Military. After his retirement from the Air Force in 1985, Jerry worked as a civilian food service contractor providing service to the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. He later returned to Rochester and in 2015, he began working with R&S Transport/Kids on the Go.
Gerald was an avid baker who loved to dazzle his family, friends and local businesses with his award-winning cookies and candies. His baking skills were enjoyed by readers of the Post Bulletin in the annual Christmas cookies contest.
He is survived by his children, Bradley (Kim) Dormady of Sacramento, Calif., and his daughter, Jennifer (Roger) Rouse of Alameda, Calif.; siblings, Kathleen (Marvin) Smith of Rochester, Bryan Dormady of Rochester, Janice (Loren) Poldervaard of Spring Valley and Dennis (Char) Dormady of Rochester; grandchildren, Branddon (Shantel) Dormady, Deonna Smisek, and Destanee Ballinger; and one great-grandson, Benjamin Dormady. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the River Park Chapel, Macken Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.
