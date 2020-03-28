Gerald "Jerry" Petricka, age 76, of Rochester, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, following a long battle with cancer, which he faced with strength and bravery.
Jerry was born June 30, 1943, in Northfield, the son of John and Rosalia Petricka. He was united in marriage to his first love, Jean (Cole) Petricka, and the couple shared 56 years together. Jerry worked for 37 years at IBM as a computer hardware engineer. He was also a longtime volunteer at Habitat for Humanity. He was a jack of all trades that used his skills at home but also enjoyed sharing his talents with anyone he could help. Always singing a tune, Jerry's favorite pastimes included fishing and boating, outdoor yard work and gardening, golfing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Michelle (Bob) Foote, Lisa (Jim) Stallock, Rob (Danielle) Petricka, and Gina (Chad) Hendrickson; and grandchildren, Harper, Cami and Teak Foote, Rachel and Nicholas Stallock, Isabel, Xander and Sam Petricka, Andrew and Taylor Hendrickson.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for Jerry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Private family interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Online thoughts and memories are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.