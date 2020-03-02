Gerald "Jerry" R. Smith, age 85, of Adams, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by family at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home.
Jerry was born on Aug. 11, 1934, in Johnsburg, Minn., to Albert and Anna Margaret (Mullenbach) Smith. He graduated from Visitation Catholic High School in Stacyville, Iowa, in 1952. On June 12, 1961, he was united in marriage to Joan Tindal at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Jerry and Joan made their home and raised their children on Jerry's family farm just outside of Johnsburg.
Jerry was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Eagles, Adams American Legion Post #146 and the VFW. Jerry enjoyed camping, going to polka dancing festivals, collecting toys, taking his dogs, Annabelle and Deedee, for walks, and most of all, farming.
After retiring from farming in 1997, Jerry and Joan spent their winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., where they loved to play cards and visit with friends. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and the unconditional love he had for his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; son, Gary Smith; grandson, Corey Andrews; his siblings, Cyril Smith, Gladys Blake and Louise Juenger; brothers-in-law, Othmar Blake and Robert Shotliff.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan Smith of Adams; his children, Ricky (Tracy) Smith of Adams, and Judy (Richard) Andrews of Hollandale, daughter-in-law, Marcie (Chris) Hall of LeRoy, Randy (Valerie) Smith of Adams, and Joey (Connie) Smith of Stacyville; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Shotliff of Jordan; brother, Ralph (Beverly) Smith of McIntire; brother-in-law, Virgil Juenger of Stacyville; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg with Father Swaminatha Pothireddy and Monsignor John Hemann officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Catholic Cemetery with Adams Post #146 in charge of military honors. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Adams Funeral Home and will continue for one hour before Mass Tuesday at the church. There will be a 4 p.m. Rosary on Monday before the visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in memory of Jerry to the Parkinson's Foundation.