Gerald Marvin Kalstabakken, age 87, of Ramsey, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, with family at his side.
Jerry was born in Orion Township, Olmsted County and worked on his parent's farm in Chatfield until 1953. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, where he married the love of his life, Maria Lieselotte Teufele. Following their stay in Germany, they resided in Fort Ord, Calif., Chatfield, Rochester, and St. Paul until their move to Ramsey.
Jerry's love of cars, anything mechanical, tinkering, and buying and selling things was shared with everyone he met and in the stories he told. Jerry and Lottie's spare time involved going to flea markets, car shows and swap meets.
Jerry was a trooper and a hero throughout his seven-year illness. He expressed no fears and said that he would miss his family. He loved his wife, Lottie, who cared for him with dedication and strength. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled a special place in his heart.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lottie; daughters, Barbara (Joel) Mielke, Susan Kalstabakken, Linda Kalstabakken and Cynthia Kalstabakken (Paul Pfaff); and son, Robert (Angie); and also by grandchildren, Heidi (Mike) Popelka, Anna (Zach) LaPorte, Lisa (Scott) Bazille, Ryan Alme, Neil (Lydia) Breault and Sara Edwards; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and Aubrey Popelka, Nixon and Lincoln Bazille, Kara and Malcolm Breault and Amelia LaPorte.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Frieda Kalstabakken; sister, LaVonne Burk; brother, Adrian Kalstabakken; and other extended family members. His surviving siblings include: sisters, Marian Kirchner, JoAnne Finley, Rhonda Greenlee and Helen Pierce; and brother, Myron Kalstabakken.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Lord of Life Church, 14501 Nowthen Blvd NW, Ramsey, MN 55303, with visitation one hour prior and lunch following the service.
Memorials preferred to the National Kidney Foundation or Lord of Life Church.
A special thank you is extended to the staff at Fresenius in Coon Rapids.