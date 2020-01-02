Geraldine "Gerri" Kay (Hardtke) McConnell passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Gerri took every opportunity to bravely fight her cancer diagnosis with strength, positivity and grit.
Gerri was born on June 8, 1943, in Bethany, Minn., to the late Clem and Lillian Hardtke. Gerri was the youngest of three children, one of which preceded her in death, Bob Hardtke. She is survived by her brother, Fred Hardtke. She shared a close and devoted relationship with her brothers. She was beloved by her sisters-in-law: the late Karen Hardtke, Dianne Hardtke who currently resides in Minnesota and by her family in Scotland who admire her generous, gentle ways. She is treasured by her many nieces and nephews and is thought of as a gracious, dedicated Auntie.
Gerri grew up in Lewiston, Minn. She was known as an outgoing, kind, beautiful person and friend. She played the clarinet, piano, was an excellent artist, writer, cheerleader and was elected homecoming queen her senior year. She stayed in close contact with her childhood friends throughout her life.
Gerri moved to Rochester after her high school graduation and met John McConnell while working at IBM. John was on a work assignment from Scotland; he knew that staying in the states to marry Gerri was what he wanted for his life. Gerri married John in 1965; they shared a love that was honored by all. During their time in Rochester, they became connected to a cherished community in which they created lifelong friendships. They had two daughters, Jenna Krook and Susan Constantinides.
Gerri is survived by her husband, John McConnell (El Dorado Hills, Calif.); her daughter and son-in-law, Jenna and Keith Krook (Walnut Creek, Calif.); and her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Paul Constantinides (Belmont, Calif.). Gerri was the very best mom and was a "mom" to many of Jenna and Susan's friends. Gerri treasured her sons-in-law and four grandchildren and her loving relationship with each of them. Gerri's love and acceptance was intimately felt by her grandchildren, Collin, Jordan, Nikolaos and Lily, as they will always know how much she adored them.
Gerri dedicated her life to her family and friends. She loved to host celebrations, cook, bake and garden. She volunteered in many facets: teaching Sunday school, at her daughters' schools, sewing figure skating and Halloween costumes and leading many committees. She was an avid golfer and delighted in many rounds of golf with John and her girlfriends. She appreciated her time working in retail and was fond of fashion and decorating.
She was a role model and an example of the importance of treating others with respect, kindness and fairness.
Gifts in Gerri's honor can be contributed to the following non-profits: Kaiser Foundation Hospitals c/o Institutional & Planned Giving, In Memory of Geraldine McConnell, 1950 Franklin Street, 4th Floor, Oakland, CA 94612; Pancreatic Cancer Network, Online Donations, https://www.pancan.org/.
The memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, California. Flowers and condolences may be offered via Gerri's obituary site: https://www.greenvalleymortuary.com/obituaries/Geraldine-Mcconnell/.