Gerold "Ty" Crowson - Devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, 96, died peacefully on March 25, 2020, at Trinity Care Home in Farmington. Ty, a long-time Rochester resident, was a respected home builder, building around 350 houses in town. His innate honesty, fair-mindedness and generous spirit contributed to his ongoing success.
Ty was born in 1923 to Alfred and Cora Crowson. His first job, at 15, was with Pepsi-Cola, Inc. He developed an ongoing loyalty to this beverage that lasted to his final days. In WWII, he joined the Army Corps of Engineers and shortly after married his hometown sweetheart, Avis Lee (Blondie). They settled in Rochester to raise their family. Ty was truly a kind soul with a soft spot in his heart for the struggling and disadvantaged.
Ty's life highlights included meeting Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Hubert Humphrey, Walter Mondale and the Minnesota Twins' Kirby Puckett. He was also proud that he lived to see Barack Obama become President and was hoping to see a woman in this position before he died.
Ty was preceded in death by his wife, Blondie; daughter, Dawn Crowson; brother, Larry Crowson; and sisters, Irene Smith and Maxine Steffens, all of Rochester. He is survived by his children, Dr. Terry Crowson (Cheryl) of St. Paul, Cathy Crowson (Dan Pitsch) of Prior Lake, and Jordan Crowson (Holly) of Fall City, Wash.; grandchildren, Libby Koomar (Jim) of Baraboo, Wis., Heidi Interdonato of Lakeville, Anthony Interdonato of Rochester, Ben Crowson (Angie) of Superior, Wis., Andrew Clarkson of Madison, N.J., Emily Clarkson of Minneapolis, Collin Crowson of Salt Lake City, and Nate Crowson of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren, Nick Goble of Richfield, Courtney Goble of Fridley, and Kate Interdonato of Lakeville.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Trinity Care Center in Farmington for their outstanding support and care of Ty. We also express our sincere gratitude for the love and kindness given to Ty by his friends from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Crowson family. To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.