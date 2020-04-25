Gladys Frances (Perko) Born, age 86, of Rochester, passed away at Saint Marys Hospital, Rochester, on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Gladys was born May 30, 1933, in Ely, daughter of Frances and John Perko. Gladys spent her childhood in Ely, moving to Rochester to pursue nursing school. She graduated from Saint Marys School of Nursing with a concentration in psychiatry in 1954.
She married her best friend, Robert Born, on Aug. 20, 1955, in Ely. After relocating for two years to Pasadena, Calif., and moving back to Rochester, she practiced private duty through Saint Marys, while raising her young family. For 25 years, Gladys worked as a nurse manager, often praised as a mentor to many, during her career on the closed psychiatric unit of Saint Marys.
Camping across the U.S. with her growing family was a frequent past-time and held many fond memories. In later years, Gladys had more opportunities for traveling with Bob, with some of her favorite destinations including Hawaii and abroad, and specifically following her roots and ancestry in Slovenia. She enjoyed making pasties, potica, cookies, and many other goodies. Anyone who knows Gladys well is fully aware of her incredible sweet tooth, especially for chocolate and jellybeans.
Following her retirement, Gladys found great joy in continuing to spend time with her family playing cards, board games, sharing meals, relaxing and boating at their Hayward family cabin. There was much laughter and many bonding moments that will be cherished forever.
Her many interests, talents with crafts, and hobbies were always abundant including playing the piano, singing, ceramics, reading, quilting, making jewelry, needlework and doll making. The family were loving recipients of her talents, and sometimes her many collections. She loved cats; her favorites were Siamese.
Gladys treasured and maintained the very special friendships she shared with close friends and neighbors through her lifetime, having a passion for Broadway plays, trips to Branson and NYC, Cirque du Soleil (aka casinos), and a wide variety of music.
Extensive adventures ultimately became more challenging with the advancement of her disease, but never took away her desire to live life to its fullest. Her faith was on her side during her illness, and her family visits are what brought her the most comfort in her final hours.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, John and Joe, and aunts and uncles. Survivors include Bob, her husband of 64 years; her three children, Desiree (Greg) Haspert, Ramsey, Bob (Joan) Born, Byron, Mike (Karen) Born, Neenah, Wis.; grandchildren, Amanda Haspert, Eric Born, Natalie Haspert, Ryan Born, Camille Born, Meghan Born, and Erin Born; and great-grandson, Jayden.
Gladys was a long-term member of the Church of the Resurrection, Rochester. Due to the current limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of the immediate family will be gathering for a private family service. Post- quarantine, the entire family will have a special, private celebration of life in Gladys's honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Upper Midwest Chapter. The family would like to extend a tremendous expression of gratitude to Dr. Thomas Poterucha, the Saint Marys Hospice Team: Dr. Cory Ingram, Michelle Blankenship, Martha Siska, Michelle Gachne, and Heather Leonard. Also, our appreciation to the nursing staff on Domitilla 4D at Saint Marys Hospital, Rochester.
"You'll never be forgotten, that simply cannot be. As long as I'm living, I'll carry you with me."
Author Unknown
Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.