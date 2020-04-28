Gladys Evelyn Hopkins, 91, of West Concord, was called home on Saturday, April 25, 2020, while residing at Circle Drive Manor, West Concord.
Gladys was the first-born child to William and Theresa (Napp) Dohrmann on Jan. 12, 1929, in Wasioja Township. She was baptized and confirmed in the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Pine Island. Gladys was involved in 4-H, church and her school. As a young girl, she cleaned house for many of the farmers' wives in the area.
In 1947, she met the love of her life, Earl Hopkins. They were married June 13, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Earl and Gladys loved to dance and dance they did. In 1962, they moved to Ellington Township to the Norton farm. There they began farming and milking cows. In her spare time, she sewed and made clothes for herself and her girls.
Gladys began working at the school in 1987. First in the kitchen and later as a teacher's assistant. She was a member of the Concord Community Club and Concord Church of Christ. She enjoyed being a part of the Ladies Circle at church for many years.
Gladys and Earl were blessed with and survived by four girls, Glady (Larry) Rucker, Cindy (Dennis) Dohrmann, Ann (Jeff) Franzen and Beth (Brad Johnson) Hodgman; seven loving grandchildren, Nick (MacKenzie) Hodgman, Andrew (Kristi) Dohrmann, Sarah (Ben Turnquist) Franzen, Ryan (Brooke Guy) Hodgman, Amanda (Mason) Madery, Kelly (Eli) Fjerstad and Brent (Becky) Dohrmann; great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, Nolan, Maddox, Tucker, Olivia, Cadence, Crosby, Autumn, Seger, Scott, Lydia, Hannah and Evelyn; and sisters, Phyllis Schutz of Pine Island, and Adeline Schletty of West Concord.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hopkins; son-in-law, Scott Hodgman; great-grandson, Everett Earl Dohrmann; three brothers and one sister.
Private family services will be at Concord Church of Christ with Pastor Peter Moen officiating. Interment will be in the Concord Cemetery.
Memorial services open to the public will be held on a later date. Please visit michaelsonfuneral.com to view Gladys's obituary which will have service details updated weekly on Mondays.