The funeral for Gladys Geraldine Richardson will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Plainview Community Presbyterian Church with the Rev. John Curtis officiating.
Mrs. Richardson, age 100, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home at Green Prairie Place in Plainview.
She was born Gladys Geraldine Larson on Sept. 7, 1919, in Elgin to Edwin and Anna (Anderson) Larson. The second of three children, she graduated from Elgin High School in 1937 at the top of her class. She attended Rochester Junior College for a year and then studied a year at Minnesota Business School in Minneapolis. She worked at Mayo Clinic in the Human Resources Department for several years.
She married Wallace G. Richardson, also of Elgin, on Oct. 27, 1945. They lived in Wabasha for two years and then moved to Plainview in 1947. They had two children.
Mrs. Richardson will be remembered for her curiosity, her sense of humor and her unfailing kindness. She was a faithful member of the Plainview Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir and twice serving as president of the Women's Circle. She contributed to the larger Plainview community, serving as Cub Scout Den Mother, a member of the Plainview Parent-Teacher Association and as president of the Plainview Women's Golf Association. Gladys enjoyed playing golf and bridge.
Survivors include her two children; Lynn Richardson of Minneapolis and Scott Richardson (Patricia) of Northfield; four grandchildren, Sam Richardson (Heidi), Laura Turek (Brian), both of Northfield, MacKenzie Doyle of Essen, Germany, and Paul Richardson (Christina) of Eagan; nine great-grandchildren, Annika, Soren, Maia, Siri, Claire, Emmett, Vince, Alaina and Sydney; and two sisters-in-law, Agnes Larson of Red Wing, and Lillian Richardson of Daytona Beach, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Wally; her parents; an older sister, Avis Harrington of Plainview; and a younger brother, Oliver Larson of Red Wing.
The family asks that memorials be directed to the donor's choice.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with the arrangements.