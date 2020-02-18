Glen Paul Davis, 88, a lifelong resident of Grand Meadow, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1931, to Volney and Theckla (Stier) Davis at the family farm north of Grand Meadow. Dr. Mitchell arrived in his one horse sleigh to deliver him. Glen was the eighth of nine children. He graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1949 and was captain of the 1948 Larks football team.
He married Shirley Evenson on Jan. 29, 1955, at St Finbarr's Catholic Church in Grand Meadow. They had five children, Jay, Kim, Dawn, Lisa and Wade. Kim passed away in a car accident in 1964. He lost his beloved wife, Shirley, on Jan. 19, 1996, after 40 years of marriage. In 1999, Glen married MaryAnn Heimer, they were later divorced.
Glen was a lifelong farmer, taking over the family farm with his three brothers, Stan, Don and Ray. Together they farmed over 1100 acres, milked around 60 cows and raised numerous chickens over the years.
Glen was proud to drive school bus for Grand Meadow Schools for 55 years, from 1949 to 2005 and had the chance to drive multiple generations of some local families. His bus kids lovingly called him "Glennie." He would proudly tell you that in all those years he never had an accident. The Post Bulletin did an article on Glen in January 2015 to highlight his commitment to bus driving. Glen will be laid to rest in a custom school bus casket donated by Hindt Funeral Home of Grand Meadow.
Glen was an active member of his community throughout his life, serving on the St. Finbarr's Catholic Church board of trustees, Knights of Columbus and the church council. He was also secretary of the Vernon Creamery board. In his retirement, he volunteered with Meals on Wheels delivering food to Grand Meadow residents.
Glen was a huge supporter of the Grand Meadow School and the Superlark teams. In addition to cheering for the Superlarks, he loved playing cards and checkers, and throwing horseshoes. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
Glen is survived by four children, Jay (Sandra Heiland) Davis, Dawn (Steve) Durst, Lisa (Brian) Hodge and Wade (Elizabeth Lin) Davis; five grandchildren, Nick Durst, Kim Durst, Jennifer Andersen, Brady (Katy) Hodge, and Dani Hodge; and two great-grandchildren, Logan Andersen and Kaiza Hodge. He is survived by one sister, Teresa (Truman) Nelson; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Stan) Davis and Linda (Ray) Davis; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Kim; parents, Volney and Theckla; four brothers, Verne, Stan, Don and Ray; and three sisters, Sister Donald, Marcella, and Laurene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at St. Finbarr's Catholic Church, 504 First St. SW, Grand Meadow, with Father Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Finbarr's with Rosary recited at 4:30 p.m. and visitation will continue for one hour before the service on Friday. Burial will be at St. Finbarr's Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to the St. Finbarr's Catholic Church or the Grand Meadow Education Fund (GMEF).
The Davis family wishes to extend its immense gratitude to the staff at Grand Meadow Senior Living, Mayo Clinic Hospice - Austin, and his two special caregivers from Home Instead - Ruby Bell and Deb Lester.