Glenice Ione Smith, 96, of Rochester, died peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Madonna Towers.
Glenice was born March 16, 1923, to Ruger and Emma Keehn in Rochester. She was a lifelong resident of Rochester. She graduated from Rochester High School then met the love of her life, Chuck Smith, right after he returned from WWII. They were married on July 12, 1947. They lived their entire married life (56 years) in the home they built in NW Rochester. After Chuck passed away in 2003, Glenice was able to stay in her home that she loved with the help of her dear friends and family until 2018 when she moved to Madonna Towers.
She worked for a brief time as a secretary with Ellerbe Architects. After her children were in school, she went to work in the lunchroom at St. Pius school. Later, she worked for Bachman's until she retired in 1998. She loved her job and was known as the "FTD" lady. Working there fed her love for flowers and plants. Her home always looked like a Bachman's showroom, changing with the seasons.
She and Chuck loved to load up the kids, Kathy and Terry, and travel with their little camper hooked to the back of their station wagon. In their later years, they enjoyed their Park model trailer in a campground on Lake Mille Lacs. They would spend their summers there, rearranging plants they found in the woods around the camper. They would spend the rest of their free time following their grandsons' sporting activities.
Glenice was active as a volunteer at Saint Marys Hospital (Pink Ladies), a member of the Red Hat society, and the Rosary Society at St. Pius Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (James) McKeon of Mazeppa; son, Terry (Elaine) Smith of Oronoco; two grandsons, James (Hayley) McKeon of Bemidji, and Mark (Amy) McKeon of Denver, Colo.; and four great-grandchildren, Ruby, Gianna, Rocco and Remi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; three brothers, Bill, Bob and Jim Keehn; and her sister, Mary Jane Pruett.
The Funeral service, officiated by Rev. Doug Mathers, will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Madonna Living Community Foundation.
