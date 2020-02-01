Gloria Joyce (nee Sanford) Magness died Jan. 27, 2020, after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease at the age of 86.
Gloria was born in Rochester and spent many years living in Fridley, as well as Fargo, N.D., where she served as a Fargo Park Board Commissioner. Gloria will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family, friends, lake cabin, travel and the outdoors.
Gloria is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John L. Magness; and is survived by their four children, Pamela J. (Mark) Moret of Minneapolis; son, Mark J. (Denise) Magness of Fargo, N.D.; daughter, Patricia R. (Patrick) McInnis of Plymouth; and son, Matthew C. (Katherine) Magness of Fargo, N.D.; grandchildren, Timothy Moret, Daniel (Sara) Moret, Kathleen Moret, Jessica (Neil) Ebeling, Jacob Magness, Kelly (Ben) Grout, Ryan McInnis and Jack Magness; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Easton, Colby and Bodee; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 5025 Knox Ave. S., Minneapolis, this spring with further service details announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Audubon Society of Minnesota.
