Gordon "Gordy" Carpenter passed away peacefully, yet unexpectedly, from complications of cancer on Feb. 15, 2020.
Gordy was born in Piney, Manitoba, Canada, on March 21, 1938, to William and Josephine (Gokiert) Carpenter. He moved to Toronto at age 3 with his family and then finally settling in Winnipeg for his junior high and high school years. Gordy excelled at sports and quickly was noticed as a top athlete. Gordy's strong legs came from all the jobs he had as a boy -- delivering groceries, setting pins at the bowling alley and being a switchmen for the CPR. While working at a private golf course, he became friends with George Knutson and caddied for him for one summer in 1959 on the PGA tour. Gordy came back from this experience and decided to finish college in Minnesota at Moorhead State.
After college he moved to Rochester and met his ex-wife Dorothy. They moved to the country where they cleared land, built a house, and raised three children; dad made every effort to watch his children grow. He attended sporting events, choir concerts, proms and homecomings. He later watched his children go off to college and continued his involvement; sleeping in their dorms, "fixing" their cars, and watching them move into adulthood. This same involvement was carried forward into his grandchildren's lives, as he attended their events and shared in their joys of laughter, learning and exploration.
Dad loved being active both outdoors and in. Sailing, golfing, softball, nature hikes, bike rides, downhill and cross-country skiing, hockey, ice skating, swimming, fishing, and bonfires; he just could not get enough. A lifelong member of the YMCA, he would often be found to be the best on the racquetball court, or "going to get his steam."
Also, as a lifelong learner, dad immersed himself in becoming a life insurance salesman, getting his amatuer pilot's licence, teaching at RCTC, becoming a golf instructor, voting judge, limo driver, and taking classes at the Senior Center in Rochester. He also was a free spirited traveler, going on insurance trips, to the Masters and Final Four championship, and air shows in Florida and Wisconsin.
He also traveled back to his native Canada many times and to Europe where he enjoyed skiing and finding information about his ancestors.
Gordy lived humbly, never wanting to spend a dime. Simple things like going to the library, watching the geese at Silver Lake, having a long chat with an old friend or a new acquaintance, and dining for hours as he savored every morsel. Dad wintered in Texas the last few years, where he enjoyed the warm weather, senior softball games, and unlimited amount of jam sessions. Dad became a proficient guitar player and dabbled at the fiddle, wash-tub bass and the piano.
Above all else, Gordy had a unique sense of humor that he shared with all the people in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survived by his children, Michael Carpenter (Linda), Laura Sufka (Eric) and Jennifer Carpenter (Steve); grandchildren Grace, Isabelle, Ayla, Hudson, William and Lincoln; brother Richard Carpenter and sister Bonnie Okopski, both of Winnipeg.
A celebration of Gordy's life will be heldfrom noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at 125 Live - Center for Active Adults, 125 Elton Hills Dr. NW, Rochester.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send memorials to 125 Live - Senior Center.