Gordon N. Greene, 72, of Rochester, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Rochester Health Services West.
Gordon was born on June 1, 1947, in San Francisco to Daniel and Eunice (Kelly) Greene. He was a graduate of Warren High School in Warren, Minn. After graduation, Gordon attended Luther College for two years before transferring to Moorhead State University, where he graduated with his degree in special education.
Gordon taught special education in Gillette, Wyo., for several years before moving to East Grand Forks, where he then began his career with the University of North Dakota heading up the anatomy bequest program. On Oct. 17, 1981, Gordon married Sandra Wilcoxon in Redwood Falls. Gordon and Sandy worked in a group home in Grand Forks, which later paved the way for them to become adult foster home providers in Waite Park.
Gordon was a voracious reader and enjoyed working on intricate coloring designs. He had a great interest in trains, and he loved watching planes, ships, and the Minnesota Twins play baseball. Gordon loved listening to comedy albums, classical music, Gordon Lightfoot, and The Kingston Trio. Gordon was a sweet, kind and goofy man. He lived to make others smile and had a great sense of humor. He always put his family first, was loyal, loving, thoughtful and a true gentleman.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Julie (Tomkin) Coleman of St. Paul, Phillip Greene of Rochester, and Alexander (Linda) Greene of Rochester; grandchildren, Ethan, Lucy and Luke; sisters, Mary Sue (David) Amundgaard of Kalispell, Mont., and Carol (Steve) Marty of Minnetonka. Gordon was preceded in death by an infant brother, Danny, and by his parents, Daniel and Eunice.
A celebration of Gordon's life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW with Pastor Mike Stehr officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Greene family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.