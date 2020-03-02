Gordon L. Grosenick, 90, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Gordon, the son of Alvin and Viola (Blazer) Grosenick, was born and raised in Mayville, Wis., where he played football, baseball, sang in the church choir and a barbershop quartet. After graduation, Gordon enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953.
On Aug. 14, 1954, Gordon married Jane Schimmelpfenning in Mayville, Wis. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison on the G.I. Bill and graduated in 1957 with a degree in Accounting and Finance. In 1972, Gordon and Jane moved to Rochester, where he became a professor of accounting and math at the Vo-Tech until he retired in 1991.
Gordon was a proud member of The Elks Lodge 1091 for 48 years and the Wm. T. McCoy American Legion in Rochester for 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, Monday bus trips to Treasure Island, playing cards, cribbage and breakfast daily with all his buddies. Gordon was an extraordinary family man. He was loving, generous, mild mannered and a true gentleman.
Gordon is survived by his son-in-law, Robert Schinke of Byron; grandchildren, Christy Steele of Rochester, Tim (Carissa) Frericks of Byron, Jeremy (Denicia) Cole of Ely, Iowa, and Cameron (Jessica) Cole of Mesa, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Jakob Steele, Alydia, Brinlyn and Josie Frericks, Collin, Emerson, Jordyn and Everlee Cole; brother, Bob Grosenick of Mesa, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Jane; daughters, Julie and Karen; a grandson; brothers, Donald and Edward; and by his parents, Alvin and Viola.
A time to gather and celebrate Gordon's life will be held 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester.