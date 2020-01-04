Gordon Kenneth Johnson, 96, of Chatfield, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield.
Gordy, all who knew you celebrate a blue-eyed, full-blooded Norwegian speaking, lutefisk/lefse loving, silly mischievous instigator, with a kind beautiful soul. He was the best husband, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and employee that ever lived.
A faithful child of God, Gordy made his entrance into this world on Aug. 12, 1923. He would have preferred to make his appearance behind the wheel of a Buick. His parents, Pete and Minnie, wasted no time putting Gordy to work with chores on the farm. Gordy attended a one-room schoolhouse. From there, he worked on the family farm, at Partridge Lumber Yard and Tuohy Furniture. In retirement, he was a meticulous groundskeeper at the Chatfield Cemetery.
The very best gift to him came by the way of a date with a petite, blue-eyed, blonde, full-blooded Norwegian speaking, lutefisk/lefse loving, silly mischievous instigator, with a kind beautiful soul named Edna Holger. The best wife, sister, aunt, friend and employee that ever lived. A match made in heaven wouldn't you say! After 71 wedded years, the love of his life was still by his side.
Gordy was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Minnie, and siblings, Beatrice, Evelyn, Agnes, Ruth and Orvis.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Edna of Chatfield; his sister, Viola of Chatfield; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Johnson and Carol Finseth of Chatfield; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Gordy will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Chatfield Lutheran Church in Chatfield with Pastor Mark Docken and Pastor Nissa Peterson officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6 at Chatfield Cemetery, Chatfield.
The family prefers memorials bequeathed to Chatfield Lutheran Church. To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.