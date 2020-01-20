Grace Sawtell

Ethel Grace (Wickham) Sawtell was born on the family farm outside of Audubon, Iowa, on May 12, 1928. She died peacefully in her Charter House residence in Rochester on Jan. 18, 2020.
Grace often reflected on the challenges of growing up in western Iowa during the Great Depression. Like many of her generation, the lessons learned through these difficult experiences stayed with her the rest of her life.
In spite of making several moves as she grew up, Grace graduated from high school when she was only 16 years old. She then studied nursing at the University of Omaha, now the University of Nebraska Omaha. Grace graduated as a registered nurse in 1948.
During her university studies, she met her future husband, Robert " Bob" Rhyle Sawtell, at an Intervarsity Bible study led by his father, the Rev. Paul Sawtell.
Bob and Grace were married on June 20, 1949, and together set up a medical practice in small-town Jeffers, Minn. Later they moved to Worthington, Minn., when Bob joined the staff of Sanford Worthington Medical Center.
In 1964, the Sawtells moved to Rochester when Dr. Sawtell joined the staff at Mayo Clinic in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Grace was a devoted wife and mother to her four children: Daniel, Beth, Susan, and Mark (Vito). She enjoyed collecting antiques and had a unique ability to understand the story behind each piece in her collection. After her husband's retirement from Mayo, she especially valued international travel and the opportunities this provided to learn about a wide variety of cultures.
Grace was a member at First Baptist/Autumn Ridge Church for 56 years.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert Sawtell; her parents, Frank and Lois Wickham; and her sister, Ruth Leander.
She is survived by her son, Daniel (Karen) Sawtell of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; daughter, Beth (Bob) Faraone, of Grand Marais, Minn.; daughter, Susan (Woody) Roland of Rochester; son, Mark (Kathleen) Sawtell of Eureka Springs, Ark.; six granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, as well as a large extended family sharing the loss.
Services for Grace Sawtell will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Timothy Chapel of Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Road SW, Rochester. Visitation will be at the chapel at 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Pastor Karen Foster and Pastor Woody Roland will officiate.
The family would like to thank Dr. Luke Hafdahl, Lexie Biedermann APRN, C.N.P., and the staff of Charter House Assisted Living for the care they provided Grace the last three years and Seasons Hospice for the exceptional care and service they gave Grace during the last six months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Autumn Ridge Church, One Collective (International Teams), or a charity of the donor's choice.
