A celebration of Life for Gregg Sample will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Faith United Methodist Church in Spring Valley with Pastor Mark Woodward officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 prior to the service.
Gregg Sample, age 79, of Spring Valley, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home on his father's birthday.
J. Gregg Sample was born Nov. 26, 1940, to James Ivan Sample and Ruth (Utley) Sample. He attended Spring Valley High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Karen Root. He graduated from SVHS in 1958. He went on to continue his education at the University of Minnesota, where he obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in meat science.
Karen and Gregg were married Feb. 15, 1958, and have been loving soulmates ever since. Together, they lived in Spring Valley and St Paul. In 1964, they moved to Massachusetts and later moved back to Spring Valley, where they farmed for many years. In 1985, they moved to Arlington, Minn., and then to Pella, Iowa in 1994, returning to Spring Valley in 1998.
Gregg worked as a college instructor at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Mass., where he taught meat science. He later moved the family back to the Spring Valley area, where he farmed for 17 years and spent one year teaching Ag at the Spring Valley High School. Gregg then moved to Arlington, Minn., where he worked with American Pig Development and Lieske Genetics. When that facility closed, he moved to Pella, Iowa and worked at the American Pig Development there. He later moved back to Spring Valley, where he worked for Next Generation Pork and Herdstar for approximately 20 years.
Gregg loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and attend their events. He was also a huge fan of Gopher sports. Gregg, likewise, enjoyed keeping up the flower gardens. He was dedicated to taking care of Karen when she was battling Multi System Atrophy. Gregg helped manage his apartment building, as well as its upkeep.
He is survived by his children, Mark Sample of Wykoff, Brenda Carman of Grand Meadow, Linda (Ron) Boland of Preston, and Sandy (Bob) Burke of St. Charles; 11 granddaughters; two step granddaughters; five grandsons; 25 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jim (Ranah) Sample of Vermillion, S.D., and Evadene Hagberg of Maple Grove.
He was preceded in death by his parents; soulmate, Karen; his brother, Richard; son-in-law, Bill; grandson, Mathew; and great-grandson, Dominic.
