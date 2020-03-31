Gregory Edwin Cooper "Coop" died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 28, 2020, at his home in Dodge Center at the age of 63.
Coop is survived by his wife of 45 years, Chris Cooper; and three daughters, Gretchen Cooper of Camp Verde, Ariz., Carin (Mario) Minelli of Kasson, and Ani (Mike) Ellingson of Dodge Center; 11 grandchildren; his beloved German Wirehaired Pointer, Sieben; and siblings, Keith (Linda) Cooper, Nora (Kevin) Kahler and Jen Purdy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Charlotte Cooper, and his granddaughter, Sofia Minelli.
Coop was employed at IBM for 24 years and most recently at Welsh Equipment in Dodge Center for the past 10 years. Over the years, he was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Fox Lake and walking in nature with his dog. He also enjoyed attending many sporting activities of his kids and grandkids and in his younger years, spent time coaching, refereeing and umpiring.
Coop had a wealth of wisdom and foresight and an eloquent way with words. His friendship and guidance will be missed. Love and Light. There will be a private memorial at a later date. Blessed be his memory.
