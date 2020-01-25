Greta Lee Verdick passed away at Madonna Towers in Rochester on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Greta was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Hastings, Neb., to Leroy and Eulalia (Blewitt) Ericsson. She grew up in Madison, S.D., where she graduated from high school in 1954. Greta attended nursing school in Sioux City, Iowa, and completed training in anesthesia at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She worked as a nurse anesthetist and instructor in anesthesia until she was unable to work due to changes in her health. On June 27, 1970, she married Bud Verdick at St. John's Catholic Church in Rochester.
In addition to Bud, she is survived by her son, Jay (Mandy) Verdick, and grandson, Tommy, all of Rochester. She is also survived by her brother, Carl (Deanna) Ericsson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sister, Freda "Fritz" Stubsten of Rapid City, S.D.; brother, Dick (Sue Olson) Ericsson of Madison, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Greta loved to read and was known by many for her love of purple and her remarkable positivity, always finding the best in every situation.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Madonna Towers Chapel with Rev. Joe Hennen officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Wednesday in the chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester.
