Gretchen "Gret" Hanson, 83, passed away on March 17, 2020.
Gretchen Ginther was born on Nov. 20, 1936, in Rochester, the youngest of the four "Ginther Girls" of Marjorie and Rochester Fire Chief Cecil C.E. Ginther. She and her sisters were blessed to grow up making memories, chasing boys, and testing their dear dad's patience at their home on Silver Lake, the cottage on Lake Zumbro or the farm on West River Road. The boy she eventually caught was a "Byron Bear" named David D. Hanson. Gret and Dave were married on Dec. 27, 1955, and made their home in Rochester.
Gret was employed at Mayo Clinic for 21 years, retiring in 1996. Retirement for Gret brought more time for her grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as being the lunch lady and "Grandma" to the kids at Folwell Elementary School. She also honed her skills as a master baker, making the holidays even brighter and her green thumb even greener.
Gretchen's life is celebrated by her children, Vicki (Jay) Martini and Scott (Penny) Hanson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Molly of Stewartville and Sally (Darrel) Linton of Sand Point, Idaho; and her sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Castle of Byron and Gayle Hanson of Hopkins.
Gretchen is now reunited with her parents, Marjorie and Cecil; husband, Dave; sister, Nancy; and brothers-in-law, Arley Wyant and Don Hanson.
Our family wishes to thank Kelly, Dana and, especially, Joy for opening your home to our mother and loving her for the past five years.
No services are scheduled at this time.
The family would prefer memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.