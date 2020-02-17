Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.