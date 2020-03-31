Harvey M. Swiggum, age 69, of Cannon Falls, formerly of Wanamingo, died from a lung complication, while in remission from cancer, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at home in peace, surrounded by family.
Due to state health department constraints, private funeral services will be held at Dale Lutheran Church. Pastor Heather Culuris will be officiating, and burial will be in the church cemetery. A memorial service will be held later this year at a date to be determined.
Harvey Melroy Swiggum was born on April 2, 1950, in Redwing, Goodhue County to Verniel (née Lother) and Henry Swiggum. He grew up on the family farm and attended Wanamingo H.S., graduating in 1968. He was a member of FFA and a lifelong member of Dale Lutheran Church.
Harvey hauled milk cans in high school and later worked with a paving company for ten years in the Twin Cities moving heavy machinery, before taking over milking operations from his father, Henry. Harvey loved to travel and visited Morocco, the Canary Islands and Colombia in his 20s. On Oct. 20, 1979, he married Pat (Patricia) Moore in Gustavus Adolphus Church in St. Paul. Harvey continued to milk until 2007, due to a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease. In 2019, Harvey moved to Cannon Falls which allowed their son, Eric Swiggum, to take over farming operations.
In the last ten years, Harvey and Pat took every opportunity to travel and to be with family. They saw baseball games all over the U.S. including at Fenway Stadium, Wrigley Field, in Kansas City, L.A., San Francisco and Seattle, but were always Twins fans. Harvey loved animals, especially his dogs, keeping up with current events via the local newspapers and many farming magazines.
Harvey is survived by his mother, Verniel of Zumbrota; wife, Pat; children, Leah (Swiggum) Tucker of Byron, Christie Swiggum of Northfield, Carrie Swiggum of Vancouver, B.C., and Eric Swiggum of Wanamingo; brother, Marvin (Mel) Swiggum of El Paso, Texas; sister, Susan (Pat) Swiggum of Zumbrota; grandchildren, Mason, Colin, Gretchen, Reagan and Lauren; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his father, Henry, and half-brother, Robert. Memorials are preferred to Dale Lutheran Church and to Mayo Clinic Hospice.
