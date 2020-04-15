Helen Alvina Irene Keyes passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020, at the age of 95, at the Ostrander Care Center. Helen was born June 20, 1924, to Edwin and Cora (Biel) Kohlmeyer in Wykoff. She grew up outside of Wykoff on a dairy farm and attended St. John's Lutheran School and later Wykoff High School. She received her teaching certification from Bethany Lutheran College and taught for a year in a Mankato elementary school. In 1945, she married Donald Keyes and they bought a farm outside of Wykoff, where they milked cows and raised 10 children.
Helen volunteered with Mayo Hospice for over 20 years. She nannied for another family that was dear to her. She delivered sermon tapes and flowers to shut ins and was known locally as "The Flower Lady." As a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school for many years, hosted Ladies Aid to tie quilts and Lutherans For Life to make soap for various missions. After moving to Ostrander Assisted Living, she started a Bible class for the residents and gave away many Christian books to children to spread the word of the Lord.
Helen was the kindest, most giving, unselfish, humble person anyone would have had the honor to know. Her faith in God got her through many challenges in life from losing her voice in her 20s, the death of five sons, and battling stage 4 skin cancer in her 80s. She enjoyed gardening, baking bread, sewing and treating everyone like family.
Helen is survived by her children, Ellen Collett, Ben (Theresa), Joe (Karen), and Peter (Marci) of Minnesota, Sarah (Mike) Zachow, Mary Flachs, and Danelle Keyes of Michigan, Tim (Cindy) of Illinois and Lois (Rob) DeYonker of California; her sisters, Ruth Grabau and Dorene Vomhoff; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Keyes and Judy Lewis; 26 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years; her parents; sons, Lee, Jerome, Roger, Mark and David; son-in-law, Steve Flachs; sister, Dorothy Meyer; brother, Walter Kohlmeyer; sisters-in-law, Eunice Kohlmeyer, Polly Keyes and Lillian Schlieve; and brothers-in-law, Leonard Meyer, Reuben Grabau, Claire Vomhoff, Ed Schlieve, Jim Lewis, Gale Keyes and John Keyes.
We will be holding a memorial service at a later date. Memorials can be sent to St John's Lutheran School in Wykoff.