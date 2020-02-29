Helen Marie Rahnenfuehrer, 81, of Rochester, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Kasson.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1938, to Charles and Mabel (Waller) Martin.
Helen grew up in Rose Creek and graduated from Rose Creek High School in 1956.
When Helen first came to Rochester, she worked as a waitress for various restaurants, was a nurse tech at State Hospital for three years and was a (C.A.D.) clerk at Mayo Clinic for 30 years.
Christmas was Helen's favorite holiday. She enjoyed baking, playing bingo and going to the casino, fishing and loved spending time with family and all of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, RoxAnn (Randall) Fenske and Tracy (Peggy) Rahnenfuehrer; grandchildren, Kayla Kenworthy, Anna Kohn, Max Fenske and Mackenzie Rahnenfuehrer; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Nevaeh, Skyler, Mila, Owen, Brooklynn and Lennon; and siblings, Anna Mae Aaker and Marilyn Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her brothers, Charles "Sonny" Martin and Arthur Martin.
A private burial will be held in the spring.