Henry "Hank" Michael Canale, 91, of Rochester, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Bayview Care Center in Red Wing.
Hank was born Aug. 6, 1928, in Westfield, N.Y., to Henry and Frances (Militto) Canale. He attended Westfield Academy and graduated from Union High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Japan and Korea. He was united in marriage to Eleanor Worster, and they lived in New York until moving to Rochester, Minn., in 1972. He was employed at the Guest House until his retirement and also did seasonal work at Oak Summit Golf Course. Hank was a member of the American Legion and the Korean War Veterans Club. He loved animals of all kinds and sports, but golf was his favorite, and he was an avid golfer.
Hank is survived by his wife, Eleanor Canale; son, David (Rhonda) Canale of Rochester; three grandchildren, Tavis, Tyson and Torey Canale; a great-grandson, Declan; one brother, Larry (Millie) Canale of Leroy, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Canale; a brother, Joe; and four sisters, Josephine Sack, Eva Criscione, Mary Cich and Rose Paternostro.
At Hank's request, there will be no services but if you wish make a memorial donation in his name, please send directly to: Paws and Claws, 3224 19th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfunerlahome.com.