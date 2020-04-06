Herbert "Herb" Barnhart

Herbert J Barnhart, 92, of Spring Valley, died at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley, on Satuarday, April 4, 2020.
Because of Covid-19 limitations on gatherings, private family services will be held on Tuesday, April 7.
Herbert J. Barnhart was born to Arthur and Louise (Price) Barnhart on Jan. 22, 1928, in Menomonie, Wis., where he grew up working on the family farm. He attended high school in Menomonie.
Herbert attended the Stout Institute in Menomonie where he majored in Industrial Arts. Herb met his wife, Jean, at a church group during the time when they both attended the Stout Institute. Herbert and Jean were married on June 23, 1950, at the Menomonie United Methodist Church in Wisconsin. They were married for nearly 70 years. To this union, 3 children were added, Kathryn, Karen, and Kevin.
Herb worked for IBM for 33 years.
His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling and reading. Herb was an active member of the Kiwanis Club, he sang in the church choir, and was a member of the IBM Retiree Club. He loved to tell jokes, especially Ole and Lena jokes. Herb also enjoyed sharing his slides of their travels over the years.
Herbert is survived by his children, Kathryn (Fred) Calligure of Sauk Rapids, Minn., Karen (Richard) Seavert of Redwood Falls, Minn., and Kevin (Brook) Barnhart of Luverne, Minn.; grandchildren Gregory Calligure, Gina (Jacob) Anderson, Brian Barnhart and Amanda Barnhart; great-grandchildren Oliver, Ari, Gabriel and Sofia Anderson, and Andrew Calligure; and sisters Mary Styer, Vivian (Robert) Miller, and Doris (Tom) Rhode.
He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Jean, brother David, and granddaughter Lisa Seavert.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Spring Valley Kiwanis and sent to 316 N. Broadway, Spring Valley, MN 55975.
Online condolences may be left at Hindtfuneralhomes.com.